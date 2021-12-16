Advertise with Us
US Naval site in Italy locked down on report of shooting

The military installation also includes a school and residential housing.
The military installation also includes a school and residential housing.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 1:21 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MILAN (AP) — A U.S. Navy support site in Naples, Italy, was put on lockdown Thursday after reports of gunfire on the premises.

Base spokesman Lt. Cmdr. Matthew Comer said the Naples support site was put on lockdown around 6:25 p.m. (1725GMT) after “reports of audible gunfire.” The reports were still being verified.

There were no reports of wounded and no suspect has been identified.

The military installation also includes a school and residential housing.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

