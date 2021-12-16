Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Trash swirls over neighborhood in Colorado windstorm

By KUSA staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARVADA, Colo. (KUSA) - Anyone who stood outside Wednesday could’ve become a trash collector.

“I went to get a package for my friend off her porch and I got pelted with paper in my face,” Jennifer Shelton said.

She said Leyden Rock can be lovely, but when the wind is blowing up to 90 mph, it feels less like an neighborhood and more like an extension of the nearby landfill.

“There’s tons of trash flying around. It looks like a tornado,” Shelton said.

She went outside to check the status of her Christmas decorations, which blended in with the decor from the dump.

“They’re kind of trashed,” Shelton said.

Gusty days are a given out here, but memories of this one will stick.

“We’ve been here four years. I’ve lived in Arvada my whole life, and it’s never, ever been this bad,” Shelton said.

All anyone can do is wait for the winds to come down - and the trash, too.

“It looks like you’re in a ... I don’t know ... a trash bin,” she said.

Copyright 2021 KUSA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TBI agents investigate shooting involving Memphis Police
Woman dead after shot by Memphis police during attempted traffic stop of stolen car
Trial begins for mother charged with murdering her four children in Memphis
Trial begins for Memphis mother charged with murdering her four children
Alvis Parrish, 54, is accused of giving her boyfriend a drink spiked with quetiapine tablets.
Woman accused of poisoning boyfriend because he wouldn’t ‘shut up’
Arrest made in 2015 shooting death of off-duty Memphis police officer
Arrest made in 2015 shooting death of off-duty Memphis police officer
Memphis native Wendy Moten comes in second on 'The Voice'
Memphis native Wendy Moten comes in second on ‘The Voice’

Latest News

Night falls at the the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021.
$2T bill stalled, Senate Dems seem ready to move on for now
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 710 new cases reported Thurs.
A extremely strong windstorm swirled trash into a Colorado neighborhood.
High winds blow trash into neighborhood in Colorado
American Airlines
Memphis airport gets new, nonstop flight to Boston