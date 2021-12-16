Tiger football lands 14 on early signing day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - College Football National Signing Day was a good one for the Memphis Tigers.

The Early Signing Period yielded 14 players signing on the dotted line.

The class made up of four transfers and 10 high school seniors, including Tevin Carter of PURE Youth Athletic, a 6′3″ 230-pound specimen of a quarterback, who picked the Tigers over Texas A&M.

Carter rated the 20th best pro-style QB in the nation by Rivals.

“I just gotta go in work hard,” said Carter. “Get a feel of the coaches. I’m not going expecting for me to be fed or anything. I’m just going in working to earn a starting job.”

A three-time all-state selection, Carter had 2,204 passing yards with 29 touchdowns in his prep career.

Arkansas State racking up some PURE talent in Memphis.

Offensive Lineman Saido Ba. The 6′6″ tackle will be an early enrollee and Whitehaven defensive end Javante Mackey picks the Red Wolves over several Power 5 schools.

The Memphis touchdown club player of the year says he’s impressed with Red Wolves Coach Butch Jones. Also Briarcrest defensive end Keyron Crawford picked Arkansas State over Iowa.

