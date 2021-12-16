Thunderstorms with gusty winds this afternoon and evening

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Most of the area is dry this morning, but showers will start up after 9 am. Scattered showers and storms will be possible this afternoon with rain chances increasing through this evening. Some thunderstorms with gusty winds and hail will be possible this afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s with low temperatures in the upper 50s to 60 degrees.

TODAY: Cloudy. 80%. High: 70 degrees. Winds: South 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy. 80%. Lows around 60 degrees. Winds: Southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: The cold front will lift back north of our area on Friday afternoon, but we will still have heavy rain in the morning. High temperatures will be around 70 degrees on Friday.

WEEKEND: Rain will move back in Saturday morning as the front makes its final push through our area. Heavy rain will be on and off through at least 4 pm. Clouds will gradually decrease late Saturday night, so there will be more sun on Sunday. Temperatures will start off in the mid 50s Saturday and then drop to the upper 40s in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s on Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: It will be sunny and dry at the start of next week with temperatures in the lower to mid 50s.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.