TDH celebrates one-year anniversary of first COVID-19 vaccine administered in Tennessee

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Health is recognizing the one-year anniversary of the first COVID-19 vaccine in the state of Tennessee on December 16, 2020.

Since the first vaccine was administered, 8,334,635 vaccines have been administered to Tennesseans across the state.

“I cannot thank the entire health care community enough for the effort put into ensuring Tennesseans have access to this vaccine,” said Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey, MD, MBA, FAAP. “From the first days when vaccine was in high demand with limited supply, to today where it is widely available to everyone, public health and health care frontline workers have been the steady force.”

With advancements in vaccine development and the release of the booster shot, a wider range of people have been able to get vaccinated, increasing communities’ ability to fight the coronavirus.

“The COVID-19 vaccine is the best defense we have against the continued spread of the virus,” said Piercey. “As we continue to see new variants, we must understand we now live in a world where COVID-19 is present. The vaccine drastically reduces serious outcomes and protects you and those in your closest circles.”

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

