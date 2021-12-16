Advertise with Us
TBI: Memphis officer fatally shoots driver of stolen vehicle

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 5:00 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The investigation continues after a woman was shot and killed by Memphis police Wednesday. We’ve learned it started with the search for a stolen car.

This all started around 2 p.m. yesterday on South Third Street near East Brooks Road.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking into this shooting. Agents spent hours gathering evidence.

Streets were blocked from Biscayne Road to Peebles for more than five hours Wednesday. According to TBI, police came across a Ford Fusion verified stolen out of Olive Branch near the McDonald’s on Third Street.

A TBI spokesperson shared details about the preliminary investigation.

“Officers used their patrol cruisers to block the area and exited their cruisers in an attempt to apprehend the driver. Initial information from the scene shows the driver accelerated towards the officers crashing into at least one occupied patrol car resulting in another police officer firing his service weapon striking the driver,” said TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister.

The female driver was pronounced dead at the scene and a second adult was detained.

Police towed the vehicle away from the scene just after 7 pm.

Investigators have not released the name of the driver or the other person detained.

They also haven’t named the officer who fired the shots.

We’ll continue to follow this investigation as it unfolds.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

