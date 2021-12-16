TBI identifies driver of stolen vehicle fatally shot by Memphis police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released the identity of a woman who was shot and killed by Memphis police Wednesday.

The woman is identified as 25-year-old Kayla Lucas.

Records show she has a criminal trespass charge from Dec. 8 and was set to appear in court on Jan. 27. She also has a history of previous charges for multiple property thefts, failure to appear in court, being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun and several guilty pleas.

TBI says Wednesday’s shooting stemmed from the search for a stolen car. It all started around 2 p.m. Wednesday on South Third Street near East Brooks Road. Agents spent hours gathering evidence.

Streets were blocked from Biscayne Road to Peebles for more than five hours Wednesday. According to TBI, police came across a Ford Fusion verified stolen out of Olive Branch near the McDonald’s on Third Street.

A TBI spokesperson shared details about the preliminary investigation.

“Officers used their patrol cruisers to block the area and exited their cruisers in an attempt to apprehend the driver. Initial information from the scene shows the driver accelerated towards the officers crashing into at least one occupied patrol car resulting in another police officer firing his service weapon striking the driver,” said TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister.

Lucas was pronounced dead at the scene and a second adult was detained.

Police towed the vehicle away from the scene just after 7 pm.

Memphis police and TBI have not released the name of the person detained.

They also haven’t named the officer who fired the shots.

We’ll continue to follow this investigation as it unfolds.

