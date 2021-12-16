Somerville man charged in 2015 murder

SOMERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - A Somerville man has been arrested in connection with a 2015 murder.

Michael Hobson, 28, is charged with first-degree murder.

The arrest stems from the shooting death of Guy Williamson who was found in a field off the roadway of Somerville Road in Hickory Valley. A motorist saw Williamson’s body and called 911.

Hobson was developed as a suspect during the course of the investigation.

Hobson is currently jailed on an unrelated charge. He was served and booked into the Tipton County Jail on the murder charge. Hobson’s bond is set at $500,000.

