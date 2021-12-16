Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Somerville man charged in 2015 murder

Somerville man charged in 2015 murder
Somerville man charged in 2015 murder(Source: TBI)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 9:51 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOMERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - A Somerville man has been arrested in connection with a 2015 murder.

Michael Hobson, 28, is charged with first-degree murder.

The arrest stems from the shooting death of Guy Williamson who was found in a field off the roadway of Somerville Road in Hickory Valley. A motorist saw Williamson’s body and called 911.

Hobson was developed as a suspect during the course of the investigation.

Hobson is currently jailed on an unrelated charge. He was served and booked into the Tipton County Jail on the murder charge. Hobson’s bond is set at $500,000.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

TBI agents investigate shooting involving Memphis Police
Woman dead after shot by Memphis police during attempted traffic stop of stolen car
Trial begins for mother charged with murdering her four children in Memphis
Trial begins for Memphis mother charged with murdering her four children
Spirit Airlines flight
Spirit Airlines adds nonstop flights from Memphis to 3 new cities
Leslie Bickers
GoFundMe created for Horn Lake hit-and-run victim’s funeral
Memphis Fire Department responding to car wash fire
Vehicle fire sends Memphis car wash up in flames

Latest News

Customer robbed at gunpoint leaving Memphis gas station
Customer robbed at gunpoint leaving Memphis gas station
TBI agents investigate shooting involving Memphis Police
Investigation underway after woman shot, killed by Memphis officer during attempted traffic stop
Street name unveiled in Castalia Heights to honor Memphis rapper Young Dolph
Street name unveiled in Castalia Heights to honor Memphis rapper Young Dolph
Street renamed in Memphis in honor of late rapper Young Dolph
Street name unveiled in Castalia Heights to honor Memphis rapper Young Dolph