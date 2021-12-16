Sister testifies in trial of Memphis woman accused of killing her 4 kids

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Testimony continued for a second day in the trial of a Memphis mother accused of murdering her own children.

Shanynthia Gardner is accused of murdering her four young children in 2016 at the Greens at Irene apartment complex.

Wednesday, the defense called their first witness, Gardner’s sister, Ashley Snodgrass.

Snodgrass testified her sister had a history of mental episodes and often seemed paranoid. She said her sister didn’t seem like herself in the days leading up to the stabbings and was “talking in circles.”

The defense is arguing Gardner suffered from severe mental illness and couldn’t understand what she was doing.

They’re asking the judge, who is hearing the case without a jury, to find her not guilty by reason of insanity.

Prosecutors cast doubt on the defense’s argument, accused Snodgrass of inconsistencies in her previous statements, and pointed out how Gardner was able to maintain a job at St Jude.

Monday, the father of the deceased children testified.

He described a tumultuous relationship with the defendant.

He recalled constant accusations from his wife of cheating, a physical altercation, and at one point he said his wife voluntarily admitted herself into Lakeside for psychiatric care.

The trial is expected to wrap up by the end of the week.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.