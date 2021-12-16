Advertise with Us
Watch Live: Health dept. reports over 200 new COVID-19 cases, task force weighs in

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 11:20 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Cases are on the rise in Shelby County amid reports of the omicron variant making its way through the U.S.

The Memphis-Shelby County COVID Task Force will hold a press conference Thursday afternoon to discuss the current state of the pandemic in Shelby County.

On Thursday, the Shelby County Health Department reported another 265 cases across the county with deaths increasing by seven.

SCHD says there are also 60 new pediatric cases.

Active cases are broken down with 1,917 total and 472 among children. School-aged children account for 25% of all of the county’s COVID-19 cases.

Since March of 2020, over 151,000 cases and 2,413 deaths have been reported countywide.

As concerns over the variant loom, national, state and local health officials are urging for citizens to continue getting vaccinated. Here’s how the county’s vaccine data is stacking up:

  • 531,896 total people vaccinated
  • 82,168 series initiation
  • 329,856 series completion
  • 1,092,647 total vaccinations administered
  • 119,872 additional dose

More on Shelby County’s COVID-19 data can be found at shelbytnhealth.com/COVID-19data.

