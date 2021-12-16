Scattered showers and storms through Friday morning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Scattered showers and a few storms likely through sunset. The severe threat is low, but any storm could contain high wind or hail, mainly in eastern Arkansas. Highs will remain in the upper 60s to around 70. Winds will be south at 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers or storms likely through sunrise. Lows will drop into the 50s north of Memphis and low 60s in north Mississippi with a northeast wind at 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Rain will taper off in the morning with some breaks in the clouds by afternoon. High temperatures will be in the low 70s with a southwest wind at 5-15 mph.

WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with rain early in the morning, tapering off by afternoon. Temperatures will start off in the mid 60s at sunrise Saturday morning and then drop to the 40s by afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s with sunshine on Sunday.

CHRISTMAS WEEK: It will be partly cloudy and dry at the start of next week with highs in the low to mid 50s and lows in the 30s. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are looking dry at this time.

