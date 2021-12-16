Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

NWS classifies Craighead, Obion Co. tornado as EF-4

(WMC)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OBION COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) -Tornadoes ripped through several Mid-South counties last weekend, leaving behind damage and claiming the lives of four people in Tennessee.

As relief efforts continue, the National Weather Service (NWS) has classified the tornado that passed through Craighead County, Arkansas and Obion County, Tennessee an EF-4 tornado.

The long-track supercell storm moved from western Poinsett County Arkansas to Obion County, Tennessee, and into Kentucky. The estimated peak wind was 170 mph.

For more details on the tornado’s path and damage, click here.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

TBI agents investigate shooting involving Memphis Police
Woman dead after shot by Memphis police during attempted traffic stop of stolen car
Kayla Lucas, 25, was shot and killed by a Memphis police officer Dec. 15, 2021. TBI is...
TBI identifies driver of stolen vehicle fatally shot by Memphis police
Trial begins for mother charged with murdering her four children in Memphis
Trial begins for Memphis mother charged with murdering her four children
Customer robbed at gunpoint leaving Memphis gas station
Customer robbed at gunpoint leaving Memphis gas station
Alvis Parrish, 54, is accused of giving her boyfriend a drink spiked with quetiapine tablets.
Woman accused of poisoning boyfriend because he wouldn’t ‘shut up’

Latest News

Thursday evening weather update
Thursday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-December 16, 2021
WMC First Alert Weather
Scattered showers and storms through Friday morning
Weather
Spencer's Forecast
Gov. Hutchinson speaks on tornado response efforts
Gov. Hutchinson speaks on tornado response efforts