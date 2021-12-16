NWS classifies Craighead, Obion Co. tornado as EF-4

OBION COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) -Tornadoes ripped through several Mid-South counties last weekend, leaving behind damage and claiming the lives of four people in Tennessee.

As relief efforts continue, the National Weather Service (NWS) has classified the tornado that passed through Craighead County, Arkansas and Obion County, Tennessee an EF-4 tornado.

The long-track supercell storm moved from western Poinsett County Arkansas to Obion County, Tennessee, and into Kentucky. The estimated peak wind was 170 mph.

For more details on the tornado’s path and damage, click here.

After careful consideration, the Craighead Co, AR to Obion Co, TN tornado has been preliminarily ruled an EF-4 tornado. Please read PNS for more detailed information: https://t.co/qy9aGoiYPn #tnwx #arwx #mswx #mowx pic.twitter.com/eP3NAmMkqI — NWS Memphis (@NWSMemphis) December 16, 2021

