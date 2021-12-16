Advertise with Us
MPD: Victim shoots stabbing suspect following car crash

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting on E.H. Crump Boulevard Thursday afternoon.

Police say a suspect stabbed/attempted to stab multiple people after a car crash.

One of the victims then reportedly shot and killed the stabbing suspect.

One of the stabbing victims was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

