MPD: Victim shoots stabbing suspect following car crash
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting on E.H. Crump Boulevard Thursday afternoon.
Police say a suspect stabbed/attempted to stab multiple people after a car crash.
One of the victims then reportedly shot and killed the stabbing suspect.
One of the stabbing victims was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.
