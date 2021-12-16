MPD: Victim shoots stabbing suspect following car crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting on E.H. Crump Boulevard Thursday afternoon.

Police say a suspect stabbed/attempted to stab multiple people after a car crash.

One of the victims then reportedly shot and killed the stabbing suspect.

One of the stabbing victims was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

At 1:33 pm, officers responded to a shooting call in the 800 block of Crump. Prelim info indicates that a male suspect stabbed/attempted to stab multiple victims after a car crash. One wounding victim was xported non-critical, and one victim shot and killed the suspect. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 16, 2021

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.