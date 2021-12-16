MFD determines arson as cause of Kimball Cabana Apartments fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire Department is investigating an arson case from Thursday morning.

MFD responded to the vacant apartment fire at the Kimball Cabana Apartments around 5:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters reported heavy flames form the two-story wood framed apartments. there were no firefighter or civilian injuries reported from the incident.

The total structural damage is estimated around $20,000.

MFD says the origin and cause of the fire was determined to be intentionally set inside the building.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH or the State Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.

