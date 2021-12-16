Memphis airport gets new, nonstop flight to Boston

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis International Airport is announcing plans for another nonstop flight but this time it’s with American Airlines.

The airline is bringing a flight to and from Boston starting June 9, 2022.

The flight is scheduled as follows:

Memphis to Boston

Departs: 10:05 am (CT)

Arrives: 2:05 pm (ET)

Boston to Memphis:

Departs: 7 am (ET)

Arrives: 9:35 am (CT)

Earlier this week Spirit Airlines added nonstop flights from Memphis to Las Vegas Los Angeles and Orlando.

Tickets to Boston will go on sale Saturday at www.aa.com.

