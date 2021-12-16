Advertise with Us
Memphis airport gets new, nonstop flight to Boston

American Airlines
American Airlines(WRDW)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis International Airport is announcing plans for another nonstop flight but this time it’s with American Airlines.

The airline is bringing a flight to and from Boston starting June 9, 2022.

The flight is scheduled as follows:

Memphis to Boston

  • Departs: 10:05 am (CT)
  • Arrives: 2:05 pm (ET)

Boston to Memphis:

  • Departs: 7 am (ET)
  • Arrives: 9:35 am (CT)

Earlier this week Spirit Airlines added nonstop flights from Memphis to Las Vegas Los Angeles and Orlando.

Tickets to Boston will go on sale Saturday at www.aa.com.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

