Arkansas state trooper injured in shooting; portion of I-55 eastbound in Memphis closed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An Arkansas state trooper was shot Thursday afternoon.

The shooting has shut down I-55 eastbound and McLemore. The condition of the state trooper has not been given.

Arkansas State Police say the trooper was assisting another agency when he was shot. No suspect information has been given.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area until the scene is clear.

Arkansas State Police released the following state regarding the incident:

“Until we have a command-level supervisor at the scene and accurate information is conferenced into headquarters, I’m not making any statement, other than to confirm an Arkansas State Trooper was assisting another law enforcement agency when the trooper was struck by gunfire. The trooper was initially reported not to be seriously injured.”

Stay with Action News 5 on air and online as we work to gather more details.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.