Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Arkansas state trooper injured in shooting; portion of I-55 eastbound in Memphis closed

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An Arkansas state trooper was shot Thursday afternoon.

The shooting has shut down I-55 eastbound and McLemore. The condition of the state trooper has not been given.

Arkansas State Police say the trooper was assisting another agency when he was shot. No suspect information has been given.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area until the scene is clear.

Arkansas State Police released the following state regarding the incident:

“Until we have a command-level supervisor at the scene and accurate information is conferenced into headquarters, I’m not making any statement, other than to confirm an Arkansas State Trooper was assisting another law enforcement agency when the trooper was struck by gunfire.  The trooper was initially reported not to be seriously injured.”

Stay with Action News 5 on air and online as we work to gather more details.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

TBI agents investigate shooting involving Memphis Police
Woman dead after shot by Memphis police during attempted traffic stop of stolen car
Trial begins for mother charged with murdering her four children in Memphis
Trial begins for Memphis mother charged with murdering her four children
Kayla Lucas, 25, was shot and killed by a Memphis police officer Dec. 15, 2021. TBI is...
TBI identifies driver of stolen vehicle fatally shot by Memphis police
Customer robbed at gunpoint leaving Memphis gas station
Customer robbed at gunpoint leaving Memphis gas station
Alvis Parrish, 54, is accused of giving her boyfriend a drink spiked with quetiapine tablets.
Woman accused of poisoning boyfriend because he wouldn’t ‘shut up’

Latest News

TDH celebrates one-year anniversary of first COVID-19 vaccine administered in Tennessee
TDH celebrates one-year anniversary of first COVID-19 vaccine administered in Tennessee
MFD determines arson as cause of Kimball Cabana Apartments fire
MFD determines arson as cause of Kimball Cabana Apartments fire
School mass violence threats circulating national social media
School mass violence threats circulating national social media
Gov. Hutchinson speaks on tornado response efforts
Gov. Hutchinson speaks on tornado response efforts