Investigation underway after woman shot, killed by Memphis officer during attempted traffic stop

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Traffic is finally back open on South Third street after being shut down for hours following a shooting that involved Memphis police.

A huge police presence on Third Street blocked streets from Biscayne Road to Peebles.

Just before 2 p.m. Wednesday, Memphis police officers were in the area searching for a stolen vehicle when they came across a Ford Fusion that was verified stolen out of Olive Branch. The car was spotted near McDonald’s in the 3100 block of South Third.

“Officers used their patrol cruisers to block the area and exited their cruisers in an attempt to apprehend the driver,” said Keli Mcalister, public information officer with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI). “Initial information from the scene shows the driver accelerated towards the officers, crashing into at least one occupied patrol car, resulting in another police officer firing his service weapon, striking the driver.”

The Memphis Police Department said the female driver was pronounced dead at the scene and a second individual was detained.

“You know, it’s frightening,” said Marilyn Waller. “It’s just frightening. The city is just frightening. People are terrified in this city and I don’t think people should have to live their lives being terrified.”

Just after 7 p.m., police towed the suspected vehicle from the scene. The driver of the vehicle will not be released until family has been notified.

TBI is also not releasing much information about the second person who was detained at the scene, only to say both people involved were adults.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.