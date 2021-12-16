Inside Memphis Flyer with Editor-in-chief Jesse Davis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week’s Memphis Flyer cover story focuses in on gun violence in the Bluff City.

Editor-in-chief Jesse Davis joined Andrew Douglas at the WMC Digital Desk to talk about some of the key players working to find solutions to the growing violence.

Davis also spoke about a holiday event being put on by Opera Memphis and an online bakery call Whisks of Doom owned and operated by a burlesque dancer and brewery worker.

Watch his interview in the player above and on our streaming apps on Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku.

The latest issue of Memphis Flyer is on newsstands now, or visit memphisflyer.com to read more.

