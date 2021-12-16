Grizzlies come back for fourth straight win at Portland

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sometimes the worst thing in the world for a team that’s on a hot streak as smoking as the Memphis Grizzlies, is to have a couple of days off to cool that momentum.

The Grizzlies hoped a day of rest, plus a cross-country trip wouldn’t cool their jets at Portland Wednesday night. Before the game, the Grizzlies had won eight of their last 9, while the Blazers have been anything but having lost six in a row, and have won only once in their last 10 games.

The Grizzlies started out cold as ice in the first quarter, while the Blazers rolled off to a 10-point lead but, that’s when Memphis’ defense kicked in.

The Tigers with five steals in the first frame wound up with 10.

That’s the 9th straight game with 10 or more steals, a franchise record. The Griz used those steals to manufacture points, many of them.

Desmond Bane led the way with 23 points and six rebounds.

Dillon Brooks filled up the stat sheet with 22 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

He also holds Blazers star Damion Lillard to 22 and just one of 10 inside the arc.

Kyle Anderson has it working offensively and defensively as well.

A double-double 13 points, 11 rebounds, three steals and two blocks.

Memphis came from 10 down to win by 13.

Final Score 113-to-103.

The Grizzlies, now 18-11, have won four in a row and nine of their last 10.

Next game on the West Coast at the Sacramento Kings Friday night.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.