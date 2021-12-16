Fans expected to flood FedExForum for memorial honoring Young Dolph

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s nearly been a month since Memphis rapper Young Dolph was shot and killed while visiting the Bluff City. Now, fans will get a chance to honor his memory during a public ceremony at FedExForum.

You can expect FedExForum will be packed Thursday.

Tickets for Young Dolph’s memorial are all sold out and it’s no surprise. When the news broke about his death, crowds of people gathered where the rapper was shot and killed.

In the last month, folks have also created their own memorial, leaving flowers, signs and stuffed animals at Makeda’s Cookies on Airways Boulevard where Young Dolph lost his life.

And on Wednesday, the City of Memphis unveiled an honorary street name to remember the rapper.

The area of Dunn near Airways and Hayes is now referred to as Adolph “Young Dolph” Thornton Jr.” Avenue in the Castalia Heights neighborhood where Young Dolph grew up.

Family and loved ones hope it’s a small way his legacy will live on forever.

“There is no one more deserving of a street name in their honor, especially in Castalia Heights -- his community -- than Adolph Thornton,” said his aunt, Rita Myers.

Young Dolph is also remembered for hosting giveaways in the community and visiting front-line workers during the pandemic to pay his respects.

He leaves behind his wife Mia Jaye and two kids. He was laid to rest last month during a private ceremony.

Thursday’s public memorial at FedExForum is from noon to 2 p.m.

Police tell us streets near the FedExForum will be impacted with closures on BB King and Fourth Street between MLK and Beale Street.

