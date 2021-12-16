Advertise with Us
Customer robbed at gunpoint leaving Memphis gas station

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 10:22 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A person was robbed at gunpoint as they left a Memphis gas station.

Memphis police released footage that shows the suspect approaching the victim at the Exxon on Warford Avenue November 24.

Investigators say the suspect got out of a black vehicle, armed with a handgun, and demanded the victim’s keys. The suspect got away with the victim’s car.

The car has since been recovered.

Investigators say the suspect vehicle is a black Toyota Avalon that’s missing the front bumper and front driver side headlight.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

