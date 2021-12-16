Collierville Survivors Fund will provide financial relief for shooting victims

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Nearly three months ago, a gunman opened fire inside of a Collierville Kroger, killing one person and injuring 13 others.

Wednesday night, victims received an update on the Collierville Survivors Fund, including when to apply for financial assistance.

The National Compassion Fund (NCF) is a non-profit group that has helped collect and distribute money to victims of 20 mass shootings, including the Pulse Night Club in Orlando, the Las Vegas music fest massacre in 2017, the El Paso Walmart, and Stoneman Douglass High School shootings.

NCF’s goal now is to help the victims of the Collierville Kroger shooting, victims like Andre Barlow.

He was the man on the roof of the Kroger September 23. Barlow watched the gunman shoot several people out back by the dumpster before police arrived. Through tears, he told Action News 5 he still suffers from sleepless nights and is constantly concerned about taking care of his family.

The informational session in the auditorium of Collierville High School provided the resources he needs to move forward with healing and compassion.

“The physical symptoms is not having any sleep some nights and worrying about my family,” Barlow said. “I worry if I have to take off work because of my symptoms. Will I be able to provide for my family? The foundation they have started gives you some relief.”

The Community Foundation of Greater Memphis and NCF led the town hall meeting for survivors.

“Whatever is going to help them recover from this,” said that’s what they’re going to be empowered to do,” said NCF Executive Director Jeff Dion. That gunman took away their power to decide and we want to give them the power to figure what’s going to help them move forward with the rest of their life.”

Dion says the online application should be posted on or about January 6. It will remain open until February 3.

Kroger donated $1 million to the Collierville Victims Fund. The total amount collected so far is $1,082,000, according to Dion. He says the first payments will likely go out via the Zelle cash app in March.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.