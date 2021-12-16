Advertise with Us
Bank robbery suspect believed to be in Memphis area

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 8:03 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The FBI and Poinsett County Sheriff are lookin for a suspect who robbed the Armor Bank in Marked Tree, Arkansas, on Monday. He is believed to be in the Memphis area.

According to a report from the FBI, a man entered the bank with a black semi-automatic pistol and ordered everyone in the bank to drop to the floor. He then ordered a teller to give him cash that he put into a black plastic bag.

The suspect then fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money in a metallic-colored Dodge Durango with black chrome wheels and tinted windows. No one was injured during the robbery and no shots were fired.

The suspect is described as a white or light-skinned black man, 6′1″ tall, and has a slender build. He was wearing a black zip-up jacket, a black ski mask and blue jeans.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery or the suspect is encouraged to call the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office at 870-578-5411

