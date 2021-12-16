Auto-burglars caught in Oxford

OXFIRD, Miss. (WMC) - Oxford Police have arrested two people responsible for 12 auto burglaries at housing complexes in Oxford on December 11.

According to a police report, officers identified two people as persons of interest.

One of them, Darick Moody, was stopped for a traffic violation on December 12. After being identified, the 18-year-old was taken in for questioning and later charged with 12 counts of auto burglary.

On December 13, investigations obtained a search warrant for a residence in Panola County along with an arrest warrant for 33-year-old Shannon Bramlett. Bramlett was found at the residence and taken into custody without incident.

Bramlett was charged with 12 counts of auto burglary and one count of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Moody and Bramlett are both being held on a $50,000 bond each.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.