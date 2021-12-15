Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Your First Alert to a warm & windy pattern setting in ahead of our next storm system

By Ron Childers
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A strong southerly flow taking shape tonight will increase wind speeds and stream warm air and Gulf moisture into the Mid-South in advance of a late week cold front that will bring our next round of rain and thunderstorms to the area.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a South wind at 10 MPH and overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy with a South wind at 10 to 20 MPH and afternoon highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a South wind at 15 to 20 MPH and lows in the low to mid 60s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be cloudy with rain and thunderstorms along with high temperatures near 70 and lows in the lower 60s. Friday will be cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms, highs again near 70, and lows in the mid 50s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be cloudy with rain along with high temperatures in the mid 50s during the morning and falling through the day ending in the low to mid 30s Saturday night. Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s and lows in the lower 30s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 50s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

An Amber Alert is issued for 17-year-old Barbara Sanders of Memphis. Police say she was...
Tennessee Amber Alert canceled after 17-year-old Memphis girl found safe
Friends remember Orange Mound woman killed during storms
Friends remember Orange Mound woman killed during storms
Governor Lee continues to survey the damage in West TN.
Father and son killed at Cypress Point Resort in Tiptonville
Young Dolph at FedExForum
Memorial ceremony honoring Young Dolph at FedExForum sold out
Jamie Hall is still missing following a deadly tornado outbreak. The Tallahassee man was on a...
Father, son killed in tornado outbreak during weekend hunting trip, another man still missing

Latest News

Tuesday evening weather update
Tuesday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-December 14, 2021
Marginal Risk of severe weather for parts of the Mid-South
A few strong storms possible Thursday
Mild with low rain chances today and tomorrow
A few showers possible today; better chances of rain & storms on Thursday
Mild with low rain chances today and tomorrow
Tuesday midday Memphis First Alert Weather - First Alert Meteorologist Sagay Galindo