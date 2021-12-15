Your First Alert to a warm & windy pattern setting in ahead of our next storm system

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A strong southerly flow taking shape tonight will increase wind speeds and stream warm air and Gulf moisture into the Mid-South in advance of a late week cold front that will bring our next round of rain and thunderstorms to the area.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a South wind at 10 MPH and overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy with a South wind at 10 to 20 MPH and afternoon highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a South wind at 15 to 20 MPH and lows in the low to mid 60s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be cloudy with rain and thunderstorms along with high temperatures near 70 and lows in the lower 60s. Friday will be cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms, highs again near 70, and lows in the mid 50s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be cloudy with rain along with high temperatures in the mid 50s during the morning and falling through the day ending in the low to mid 30s Saturday night. Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s and lows in the lower 30s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 50s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.