TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic delayed on I-40 westbound in Shelby Co. after vehicle overturns

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Traffic is delayed on Interstate 40 westbound in Shelby County after a vehicle overturned Tuesday night.

The vehicle overturned at mile marker 11B.6.

Three left westbound lanes are blocked and the left shoulder is also blocked. Injuries have not been confirmed.

Drivers are urged to use caution while in the area.

