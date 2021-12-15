Town hall to tackle distribution of funds raised for Kroger mass shooting victims

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s been nearly three months since the mass shooting at a Kroger store shook the community of Collierville.

In October, just days after the shooting, the Collierville community stepped up to donate to those impacted by the shooting. Now we’ll learn how those funds will be distributed.

On Sept. 23, 15 people were shot at the Collierville Kroger off Byhalia Road -- one of those victims, Olivia King, died.

In October, a fundraiser was organized by Wayne Yeh, owner of STIX in Collierville and downtown Memphis. Eleven local businesses donated a percentage of their sales for the fundraiser.

Walker Taylor, owner of both the Germantown and Collierville Commissary restaurants, said he didn’t hesitate to participate.

“You read about this stuff happening in other places but boy when it happened in your own backyard it really struck a chord,” said Walker.

The Community Foundation of Greater Memphis and the National Compassion Fund is holding a town hall Wednesday evening where they will discuss how they plan to distribute the funds collected for those directly impacted.

It’s at Collierville High School Auditorium at 7 p.m.

We’ll keep you updated on the town hall and the distribution of these funds.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

