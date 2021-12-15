Tigers get much needed win vs No. 6 Alabama

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This is the week for the Memphis Tigers Men’s Basketball team to seek redemption on the court. After four straight losses, the UofM went up against two nationally ranked teams, starting Tuesday night with the 6th ranked Alabama Crimson Tide at FedExForum.

Bama came in after back-to-back wins over final four teams Gonzaga and Houston. The Tigers are desperate to restore their national credibility.

This one was a bloodbath of physical play with neither team backing down, and neither team able to hold onto the ball.

Alabama with several thefts early to take a five-point lead, but the Tigers turned up their defense and forced the Tide into 19 turnovers, most of which they scored on.

The UofM went with the veterans, plus freshman big man Jalen Duren, who shows up in a big win with 14 points on 7-9 shooting to go with sixc rebounds and a block.

DeAndre Williams led the way, filling up the stat sheet with 20 points on 7-10 shooting, three rebounds, six assists, three steals and a block as well.

Landers Nolley with 13, Lester Quinones 12 and Tyler Harris 11 for five players in double figures.

The Tigers shot 53% from the field, outrebounded the Tide, and came up with 12 steals.

The Tigers led it by five at the half.

Memphis went on to win it with a final score of 92-78.

The Tigers, now 6-4, next play 18th ranked Tennessee in Nashville Saturday, 11 a.m.

