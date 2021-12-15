Woman dead after shot by Memphis police during attempted traffic stop of stolen car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is dead following an attempted traffic stop in Memphis Wednesday afternoon.

Police say officers were near Third And Mitchell, checking for a stolen car from Olive Branch.

Officers came into contact with the car and attempted to stop the female driver, but she refused to stop.

Memphis police say an officer discharged their weapon at the woman after she hit a police vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not been released.

One person was detained.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) will conduct the investigation.

At the request of 30th DAG Amy Weirich, TBI special agents are en route to the 3100 block of South 3rd St., Memphis, to investigate an officer-involved shooting. @TBIKeli will be on scene and provide information when possible. pic.twitter.com/KkHSNz6eLE — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) December 15, 2021

Officer involved shooting at 3120 S. Third. pic.twitter.com/ogIchdUCsj — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 15, 2021

