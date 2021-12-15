Woman dead after shot by Memphis police during attempted traffic stop of stolen car
Dec. 15, 2021
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is dead following an attempted traffic stop in Memphis Wednesday afternoon.
Police say officers were near Third And Mitchell, checking for a stolen car from Olive Branch.
Officers came into contact with the car and attempted to stop the female driver, but she refused to stop.
Memphis police say an officer discharged their weapon at the woman after she hit a police vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not been released.
One person was detained.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) will conduct the investigation.
