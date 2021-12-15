Public ceremony today to unveil street name in honor of Young Dolph

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A public ceremony will be held Wednesday to unveil the street name in honor of Memphis rapper Young Dolph.

Memphis City Council approved an honorary renaming of Dunn between Airways and Hays last week, near where the 36-year-old artist grew up and where he ultimately lost his life.

Councilman JB Smiley says he’s excited to pay tribute to a man who he says embodies the spirit of Memphis.

Young Dolph grew up in Castalia Heights and wanted to build a music academy there.

Memphis police are still searching for his killers.

We plan to stream the ceremony live.

