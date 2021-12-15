Advertise with Us
Memphis sanitation workers protest working conditions, pay raises

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 9:12 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis sanitation workers gathered for a peaceful protest Tuesday.

More than two dozen workers stood outside city hall.

They’re asking for better pay and working conditions. Employees also say they are not receiving hazard pay and they’re losing holidays.

”I mean it’s bad,” said crew chief Victor Butler. “The trucks, we don’t have enough trucks. We don’t have enough people because people have been fired or people retire, and you’re not replacing them. The temps don’t get but 56 hours every two weeks, which isn’t a livable standard for anybody, and they put out as much work as we do. They work with us. So, we need better conditions all the way around.”

They also say they need a director and would like it to be someone from within the department.

Trial begins for mother charged with murdering her four children in Memphis
Attorney Janika White launches campaign for Shelby County DA
Church leaders launch year-long community effort to fight crime in Memphis
