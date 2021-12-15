Memphis Animal Services hosting holiday adoption event with $12 adoptions Saturday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This holiday season, you can give a shelter pet at Memphis Animal Services (MAS) the gift of a family for just $12 during their “12 Hours of Christmas” event.

Memphis Animal Services is staying open for 12 hours on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., so they can get as many dogs and cats as possible into happy homes.

Santa also has a special gift for everyone who adopts or fosters at this event: a $50 PetSmart gift card to spoil your new family member.

Additionally, each pet will get to pick a present from under the Christmas tree and take a holiday family photo on their way out to their new life.

Hot chocolate will be available for human guests.

The 12 Hours of Christmas event is being made possible by PetSmart Charities. MAS was awarded funding from PetSmart Charities to achieve positive outcomes for the pets in their care and this event is just one of multiple projects MAS will be able to complete with the grant.

All adoptions at MAS, regardless of adoption fees, include spay/neuter, microchip, vaccines, collar, leash, customized ID tag, heartworm testing and treatment medications if needed (dogs) and FeLV testing (cats).

The average adoption fee at MAS is $40 but regular fees range from $20 to $80. Appointments are not necessary.

For more about the adoption process, and their available pet population (which changes daily), click here.

MAS is located at 2350 Appling City Cove Memphis, TN 38133 and can be reached at (901) 636-PAWS (7297) if you have questions.

