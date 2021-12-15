Malco announces one-day fundraiser to support tornado victims

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Malco Theatres is launching a ticket sale to support tornado victims in several states that were hit by a string of deadly tornadoes on Friday.

On Wednesday, Malco will donate 10% of ticket sales from all locations to organizations that are helping the tornado victims of Arkansas, Tennessee, Kentucky and Missouri.

The theater hopes it will give some support during this difficult time just before the holidays.

Join us Wednesday, December 15 as 10% of all ticket sales will be #donated to the victims of the December 10 storms. Together we can support our families and friends during this difficult time. #Arkansas #Tennessee #Missouri #Kentucky #KentuckyStrong pic.twitter.com/IBgVpCENgT — Malco Theatres (@malcotheatres) December 15, 2021

