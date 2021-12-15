Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Malco announces one-day fundraiser to support tornado victims

(KAIT)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 5:16 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Malco Theatres is launching a ticket sale to support tornado victims in several states that were hit by a string of deadly tornadoes on Friday.

On Wednesday, Malco will donate 10% of ticket sales from all locations to organizations that are helping the tornado victims of Arkansas, Tennessee, Kentucky and Missouri.

The theater hopes it will give some support during this difficult time just before the holidays.

RELATED | Heal the Heartland: Here’s how you can help tornado victims

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Spirit Airlines flight
Spirit Airlines adds nonstop flights from Memphis to 3 new cities
Leslie Bickers
GoFundMe created for Horn Lake hit-and-run victim’s funeral
Memphis Fire Department responding to car wash fire
Vehicle fire sends Memphis car wash up in flames
An Amber Alert is issued for 17-year-old Barbara Sanders of Memphis. Police say she was...
Tennessee Amber Alert canceled after 17-year-old Memphis girl found safe
Lafayette "Lucky" Miller wanted for kidnapping
Tennessee Amber Alert suspect still on the run, teen found safe

Latest News

Collierville Kroger to preparing to reopen after month-long closure following mass shooting
Town hall to tackle distribution of funds raised for Kroger mass shooting victims
FFUN organization to host 4th annual Christmas toy giveaway in Memphis
FFUN organiztion to host 4th annual Christmas toy giveaway in Memphis
FFUN organization to host 4th annual Christmas toy giveaway in Memphis
FFUN organization to host 4th annual Christmas toy giveaway in Memphis
Church leaders launch year-long community effort to fight crime in Memphis
Church leaders launch year-long community effort to fight crime in Memphis