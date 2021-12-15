Holiday shipping deadlines fast approaching

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For all you late Christmas shoppers, there’s no shame, but you better get going if you want your packages delivered on time.

This week is expected to be the busiest week for shipping.

It’s crunch time.

Christmas is less than two weeks away and the U.S. postal service says it expects to sort more than 2 billion pieces of mail.

The sooner you get your gifts in the mail, the better.

Shipping deadlines are approaching faster than you might think. In fact, Wednesday is the day for several services.

The cutoff for regular USPS ground shipping is Wednesday but with UPS you have a little more time. The deadline for the 3-day select service when shipping in the United States is Dec. 21.

If you’re shipping with FedEx, the last day for most ground services is also Wednesday.

However, you can buy yourself someone with the FedEx Express same-day delivery option. The deadline starts on Dec. 21 and ends on Dec. 24.

Now if you’re starting to worry about those deadlines, the president of the Arkansas Trucking Association suggests buying gifts in person or buying gift experiences this year, that don’t require shipping.

