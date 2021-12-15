Advertise with Us
FFUN organization to host 4th annual Christmas toy giveaway in Memphis

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Christmas is less than two weeks away and one Bluff City organization wants to make sure kids in need have toys.

Tuesday, Freedom From Unnecessary Negatives (FFUN) released details of its toy drive this weekend.

“Before Saturday it’s going to be double this amount. We are not leaving one child out. If you come to me after the 18th, I’m going to find you a toy,” said Stevie Moore, president of and founder of FFUN.

Moore says it takes more than just talking to kids in the community. You have to show them that you care. The toy drive is Saturday, December 18 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the FFUN headquarters on South Third Street.

