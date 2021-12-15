Advertise with Us
Dr. Threlkeld discusses the possibility of another COVID surge in January

SCHD COVID-19 data 12/15/21
(Shelby County Health Department)
By Tucker Robbins
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Dr. Steve Threlkeld will hold a COVID-19 Q&A Wednesday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. He will be discussing the current state of the pandemic, including a hospital status update and the possibility of another COVID surge.

The health department reports 137 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and four deaths over the last 24 hours.

SCHD COVID-19 data dashboard 12/15/21
(Shelby County Health Department)

This brings the total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Shelby County to 151,586 and there have been 2,406 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

The current seven day rolling average of COVID-19 cases is continuing to rise. SCHD reports 171 cases per day for the last seven days.

There are currently 1,861 active COVID-19 cases in Shelby County and 465 of them are pediatric cases.

SCHD reports the latest weekly test positivity rate is 4.5% for the week ending in December 4, down 1.7% from the previous week.

Shelby County is averaging 2,048 vaccinations per day for the last seven days and is 75.9% of the way to its vaccination goal of reaching herd immunity of 700,000 people.

Shelby County vaccine data is listed below:

  • 531,336 total people vaccinated
  • 1,088,603 total vaccinations administered
  • 14,366 vaccinations reported within the last seven days

