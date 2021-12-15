Advertise with Us
Digital Desk discussion with Tonyaa Weathersbee, Commercial Appeal metro columnist

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal metro columnist Tonyaa Weathersbee joined Andrew Douglas at the Digital Desk Friday.

They talked about Tonyaa’s recent column on Dwayne Jones and how lumber thefts are impeding his efforts to build affordable housing in Memphis’ poorest areas.

Watch their interview here or on our streaming apps -- Amazon Fire, AppleTV and Roku.

Read Tonya’s columns here.

