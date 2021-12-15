Advertise with Us
Cloudy & windy today, storms arrive on Thursday

By Brittney Bryant
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 3:35 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -It’s mostly cloudy this morning and clouds will linger all day. Temperatures will start out in the 50s and then climb to around 70 degrees this afternoon. It will also be windy today with south winds gusting up to 30 mph. Low temperatures will drop to the lower to mid 60s.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 70 degrees. Winds: South 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows around 65 degrees. Winds: South at 10 to 15 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: A cold front will move into the Mid-South on Thursday and then stall nearby through Saturday. Rain will be on and off all day Thursday and a few thunderstorms with gusty winds will be possible. However, the severe threat will be very low. A few showers will be possible before noon Friday, but rain chances will be lower in the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be around 70 degrees on Thursday and Friday.

WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers in the morning and afternoon. Rain will move out late in the day Saturday and Sunday will be dry. Temperatures will start off in the mid 50s Saturday and then drop to the 40s in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s on Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: It will be sunny and dry at the start of next week with temperatures in the lower to mid 50s.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

