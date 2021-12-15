Church leaders launch year-long community effort to fight crime in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In 2020, the city of Memphis set a record for homicides with 332 lives lost.

As of December 8, Memphis police confirmed 315 homicides for the year 2021.

Tuesday, a group of Mid-South churches launched a year-long community effort to fight crime. Faith leaders are saying they want to see a better Memphis.

“When you look at news over the last couple of weeks, Memphis has made top 10 cities of sin,” said Senior Pastor Ricky Floyd of Pursuit of God Transformation Center. “Memphis has made number one most dangerous place to live. Is that how we want our city to be known for the rest of our lives good people?”

Leaders from Brown Missionary Baptist Church, Bellevue Baptist, and the Pursuit of God Transformation Center came together to ask everyone to participate in a year-long community effort in response to community challenges, such as crime, poverty, and mental illness. That effort is to pray 24/7 for a year.

Forty churches have already united for this effort.

“We sincerely believe that it is necessary for the faith community, regardless of denominational lines, join together in prayer, seeking God for restoration and revival. We sincerely believe that’s what’s going to help turn this community around,” said Bishop Linwood Dillard, pastor for Citadel of Deliverance Church of God in Christ.

A crowd of over 50 people was present to hear this message. Some of them took action immediately and prayed. Floyd talked specifically about the changes he saw about three years ago in Frayser when many come together and prayed for change.

“We went 90 days before the first murder happened, another 50 days before the second murder, and the murder rate dropped from 35 down to eight,” Floyd said.

