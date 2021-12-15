Calvin Austin opts out of bowl game for Tigers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Wide receiver Calvin Austin is opting out of playing in the upcoming Hawaii Bowl to focus on preparing for the NFL Draft.

Austin had been nursing an ankle injury for the last half of this season that severely limited his production. Before the Injury, Austin was one of the best big play receivers in all of college football with most of his 74 catches for 1,149 yards and eight touchdowns coming before the sprain.

One of his big plays, the Heads Up 94-yard punt return against Mississippi State to help the Tigers beat the Bulldogs at the Liberty Bowl 31-29.

He also had two touchdown catches in that game.

Austin announced his decision on his Twitter account, thanking Memphis:

”The only word that can accurately explain how I feel is humbled. I am humbled by the city embracing and showing love to a walk-on. Your support has been unmatched.”

Teammate Thomas Pickens says Tiger players understand Austin’s decision.

“Just being from Memphis, and I’m being from Memphis, it means a whole lot,” said Pickens. “I think people going to remember his journey, it’s going to go on to live for a long time. From a walk-on to a scholarship player, to an All-Star. #4 gone live on forever, for sure.”

Austin Walked On to the UofM out of Harding Academy after first earning Track All American Honors on the Tigers 4X400 Meter Relay Team.

He winds up his career with 154 catches for 2,541 yards and 22 touchdowns, plus three touchdowns rushing and two punt return touchdowns.

