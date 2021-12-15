Breakdown: Why your skin can be so dry this time of year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -With Covid and it being flu season you may be washing your hands constantly and probably noticing that your skin is dry. Well its not just the frequent hand-wasing but with the drier air in place it may be doing a number on your skin. Dermatologist say that dry skin can be something we can control with some simple tips.

Dry skin is the most common in those dry winter days because cold air can’t hold as much moisture. In winter, humidity level are low and with the dry air, the atmosphere will demand the moisture from your skin through evaporation which happens quickly. This can leave your skin feeling tight, dry and some times itchy. Your skin may look flaky. In the winter your skin loses more than 25 percent of its ability to hold moisture in the winter. Windy weather can also beat down on your skin.

Dermatologist recommend wearing protective clothing, like gloves, and scarves to shield against the cold dry weather. Don’t forget to lather up with a mosturizering lotion that contains ingredients like glycerin that help lock in the moisture.

It’s not just the weather and winter season but because it’s cold many of us stay indoors. Many of us spend more time inside in the winter and we heat our homes to stay warm. So now its not only dry outside but inside as the air not only dries out your skin, it can also dry out your mucous membranes. Dry mucous membranes could mean nose bleeds, chapped lips or even a dry throat which could cause hoarsness or a sore throat. Some solutions to keep more moisture in your home is to use a humidifier which will replace the moisture in the air and don’t crank your heat up on the highest setting.

Here are some things that can help.

Long hot showers and baths: can rob your skin of its protective oils. Try to shower in warm water and limit showers and baths to 10 minutes and pat dry.

Use a moisturizing body lotion: It important to moisturize in the winter and in summer, even if some body parts are not seen.

Use a moisturizing hand soap or use hand lotion after handwashing

Avoid Harsh soaps

Stay hydrated our bodies are composed of 70 percent water

Eat foods that contain good fats

Wear the right clothing: Avoid scratchy materials like wool which can irritate the skin. Wear cotton, silk and soft fabrics. Dress in layers so you can remove clothing as needed

Don’t lick your lips: It can dry out your lips and can leave your lips dry, chapped, and cracked. Instead apply a moisture rich lip ointment.

