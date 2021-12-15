Attorney Janika White launches campaign for Shelby County DA

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Another person announced their run for Shelby County District Attorney Tuesday.

Memphis native, attorney Janika White, announced her bid for the seat.

“What we are currently doing is simply not working. Violent crime is up, more people are being incarcerated, but our communities are not getting any safer. It is past time for change,” said White. “I’m running for District Attorney to answer a call to service and bring justice, fairness, and safety to our community.”

White has been practicing law in Shelby County for 10 years.

