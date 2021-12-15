Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Arrest made in 2015 shooting death of off-duty Memphis police officer

Arrest made in 2015 shooting death of off-duty Memphis police officer
Arrest made in 2015 shooting death of off-duty Memphis police officer(Source: Memphis Police Department)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with the 2015 death of an off-duty Memphis police officer.

Members of the U.S. Marshals Service arrested Lorenzo Clark Wednesday in the 3000 block of Emerald. He is charged with second-degree murder.

Officer Terence Olridge was shot multiple times in the 2600 block of Longshadow Lane in Cordova. He became a Memphis police officer in September 2014 and was assigned to the Airways station after graduating from the Memphis Police Department’s 118th recruiting class.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Trial begins for mother charged with murdering her four children in Memphis
Trial begins for Memphis mother charged with murdering her four children
Spirit Airlines flight
Spirit Airlines adds nonstop flights from Memphis to 3 new cities
Leslie Bickers
GoFundMe created for Horn Lake hit-and-run victim’s funeral
Memphis Fire Department responding to car wash fire
Vehicle fire sends Memphis car wash up in flames
An Amber Alert is issued for 17-year-old Barbara Sanders of Memphis. Police say she was...
Tennessee Amber Alert canceled after 17-year-old Memphis girl found safe

Latest News

Public ceremony today to unveil street name in honor of Young Dolph
Public ceremony today to unveil street name in honor of Young Dolph
SCHD COVID-19 data 12/15/21
Dr. Threlkeld discusses the possibility of another COVID surge in January
Searching for Summer Wells: Search teams return to Beech Creek
Searching for Summer Wells | 6 months since 5-year-old Hawkins Co. girl went missing
Holiday shipping deadlines fast approaching