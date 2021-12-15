Arrest made in 2015 shooting death of off-duty Memphis police officer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with the 2015 death of an off-duty Memphis police officer.

Members of the U.S. Marshals Service arrested Lorenzo Clark Wednesday in the 3000 block of Emerald. He is charged with second-degree murder.

Officer Terence Olridge was shot multiple times in the 2600 block of Longshadow Lane in Cordova. He became a Memphis police officer in September 2014 and was assigned to the Airways station after graduating from the Memphis Police Department’s 118th recruiting class.

