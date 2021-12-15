Advertise with Us
2 suspects indicted in deadly gang-related shooting in Memphis

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 10:38 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two suspects have been indicted in a deadly gang-related Memphis shooting.

Jonathan Parker, 21, and Stewart Sumlin, 19, were indicted on second-degree murder, two counts of attempted second-degree murder, and one count of employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony. Parker was also indicted on counts of tampering with evidence and theft to property over $10,000.

The shooting happened July 9 in the parking lot of the Cookout restaurant on Union Avenue at McNeil. Gunfire was exchanged between two vehicles. Nineteen-year-old Carell Robinson, who was the rear-seat passenger in one of the vehicles, was shot in the head and pronounced dead at Methodist University Hospital.

The district attorney’s office says Paker and Sumlin are both gang members. They were developed as suspects and charged a month later. They both gave statements admitting their involvement in the case.

Parker and Sumlin are being held in the Shelby County Jail.

