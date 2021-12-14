Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Woman dies after hit by vehicle in Memphis

((Source: Raycom Media))
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 10:36 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is dead after she was by a vehicle in Memphis Sunday evening.

The accident happened at Poplar Avenue and Merton Street shortly before 6:30 p.m.

Memphis police say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The vehicle involved in the accident remained at the scene. No charges have been filed.

The accident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Friends remember Orange Mound woman killed during storms
Friends remember Orange Mound woman killed during storms
An Amber Alert is issued for 17-year-old Barbara Sanders of Memphis. Police say she was...
Tennessee Amber Alert issued for 17-year-old abducted in Memphis
One person killed in Shelby County from powerful storms
One storm-related death confirmed in Shelby County
Governor Lee continues to survey the damage in West TN.
Father and son killed at Cypress Point Resort in Tiptonville
Myles Wiseman II convicted in long-term rape of daughter
Man convicted in long-term rape of daughter

Latest News

Memphis police investigate shooting that left one man dead
Pervis Payne resentencing underway
WHO and St. Jude addressing cancer medicine shortages in poor, middle-income countries
WHO and St. Jude addressing cancer medicine shortages in poor, middle-income countries
Toys collected at Orange Mound toy drive stolen
Toys collected at Orange Mound toy drive stolen