Woman dies after hit by vehicle in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is dead after she was by a vehicle in Memphis Sunday evening.

The accident happened at Poplar Avenue and Merton Street shortly before 6:30 p.m.

Memphis police say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The vehicle involved in the accident remained at the scene. No charges have been filed.

The accident remains under investigation.

