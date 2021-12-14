Advertise with Us
What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Joy Redmond and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s Tuesday, which means WMC Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin are talking about what’s trending in Memphis.

Joy and Telisa caught up at the Digital Desk to talk about Young Actors Guild (YAG) Performing Arts. The non-profit just wrapped up its production of The Wiz. Founder Chrysti Chandler joined in on the conversation to share more about sharing the performing arts with Memphis youth.

Catch Joy and Telisa every Tuesday at 9 a.m. on our streaming apps -- Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku -- and listen to Telisa on FM 104/AM 1240 WAVN The Trend weekdays at 10 a.m.

