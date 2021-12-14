Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Vehicle fire sends Memphis car wash up in flames

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 8:58 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A vehicle fire led to a major business fire Tuesday morning.

Memphis Fire Department Lt. Wayne Cooke says the driver smelled something burning while driving and pulled into the car wash at Sycamore View and Raleigh Lagrange Road to extinguish the blaze under the hood. The fire then spread to the car wash.

MFD responded to the scene to put out the flames. A witness near the scene captured a video of the fire.

Luckily, no one was injured.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

An Amber Alert is issued for 17-year-old Barbara Sanders of Memphis. Police say she was...
Tennessee Amber Alert canceled after 17-year-old Memphis girl found safe
Friends remember Orange Mound woman killed during storms
Friends remember Orange Mound woman killed during storms
Governor Lee continues to survey the damage in West TN.
Father and son killed at Cypress Point Resort in Tiptonville
Young Dolph at FedExForum
Memorial ceremony honoring Young Dolph at FedExForum sold out
Jamie Hall is still missing following a deadly tornado outbreak. The Tallahassee man was on a...
Father, son killed in tornado outbreak during weekend hunting trip, another man still missing

Latest News

Car wash fire
Viewer video of flames coming from car wash on Sycamore View/Raleigh Lagrange Rd.
Inside La Prensa Latina with Operations Manager Jairo Arguijo. (La Prensa Latina)
Inside La Prensa Latina with Operations Manager Jairo Arguijo
Inside La Prensa Latina with Operations Manager Jairo Arguijo
Digital Desk discussion with Sam Hardiman, Commercial Appeal city hall reporter
Digital Desk discussion with Sam Hardiman, Commercial Appeal city hall reporter