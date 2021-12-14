Vehicle fire sends Memphis car wash up in flames

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A vehicle fire led to a major business fire Tuesday morning.

Memphis Fire Department Lt. Wayne Cooke says the driver smelled something burning while driving and pulled into the car wash at Sycamore View and Raleigh Lagrange Road to extinguish the blaze under the hood. The fire then spread to the car wash.

MFD responded to the scene to put out the flames. A witness near the scene captured a video of the fire.

Luckily, no one was injured.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.