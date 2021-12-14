University of Memphis football begins preparations for Hawaii Bowl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Where it’s time to go back to work for the Tigers football team with a trip to the Hawaii Bowl now on the horizon.

Tiger players, like quarterback Seth Henigan, have used their two-week break after the season to take exams and heal up from the rigors of the campaign.

Henigan, a freshman, started 11 of the Tigers’ 12 games at quarterback with only a shoulder injury knocking him out of competition. Now, he says he’s ready to go.

“I was able to get a lot of treatment on my hand, which I hurt in the Tulane game, and my shoulder, which got banged up against Navy, ” says Henigan. “I had some work to do on my lower extremities as well. But, I’m all good now. Good to go.”

The Tigers take on the University of Hawaii in Honolulu Christmas Eve. Kickoff is 7 p.m. Memphis time. Aloha!

