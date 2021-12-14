Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Tyson Foods donating 600K meals for storm victims in multiple states

Tyson Foods donating 600K meals for storm victims in multiple states
Tyson Foods donating 600K meals for storm victims in multiple states(Source: Tyson Foods)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 9:20 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tyson Foods is donating 600,000 meals and deploying other disaster relief efforts to help support parts of Kentucky, Tennessee, and other states devastated by the recent tornadoes.

The Arkansas-based company is partnering with Walmart to help feed families and relief workers.

Tyson Foods plans to locate its ‘Meals That Matter’ disaster relief trailer at the Walmart Supercenter in Mayfield this week and will have volunteers on site who will distribute food.

Plans are also underway to provide assistance to nearby communities in Kentucky as well as parts of Tennessee.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Friends remember Orange Mound woman killed during storms
Friends remember Orange Mound woman killed during storms
An Amber Alert is issued for 17-year-old Barbara Sanders of Memphis. Police say she was...
Tennessee Amber Alert issued for 17-year-old abducted in Memphis
One person killed in Shelby County from powerful storms
One storm-related death confirmed in Shelby County
Governor Lee continues to survey the damage in West TN.
Father and son killed at Cypress Point Resort in Tiptonville
Myles Wiseman II convicted in long-term rape of daughter
Man convicted in long-term rape of daughter

Latest News

4 charter schools return to Shelby County Schools for 2022-23 school year
4 charter schools return to Shelby County Schools for 2022-23 school year
Kentucky tornado leaves residents devastated; hundreds seeking shelter
Kentucky tornado leaves residents devastated; hundreds seeking shelter
Trumann residents recovering after storm as NWS surveys damage
Trumann residents recovering after tornadoes as NWS surveys damage
Trumann tornado damage
Trumann residents recovering after storm as NWS surveys damage