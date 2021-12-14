Tyson Foods donating 600K meals for storm victims in multiple states

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tyson Foods is donating 600,000 meals and deploying other disaster relief efforts to help support parts of Kentucky, Tennessee, and other states devastated by the recent tornadoes.

The Arkansas-based company is partnering with Walmart to help feed families and relief workers.

Tyson Foods plans to locate its ‘Meals That Matter’ disaster relief trailer at the Walmart Supercenter in Mayfield this week and will have volunteers on site who will distribute food.

Plans are also underway to provide assistance to nearby communities in Kentucky as well as parts of Tennessee.

