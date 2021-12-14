Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Trumann residents recovering after storm as NWS surveys damage

By Kelly Roberts
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 8:44 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRUMANN, Ark. (WMC) - The National Weather Service (NWS) was in Eastern Arkansas Monday to find out more about what kind of storm residents faced there.

NWS made a stop in Poinsett County to survey storm damage as well as in Craighead and Mississippi counties.

Caption

Edward Ross has spent the last three days cleaning up his mother’s Trumann house, while at the same time, processing what he experienced.

“You can hear it, you can feel it,” Ross said of the storm. “You can feel it in your soul and it takes the breath out of your body.”

Ross said Friday night and Saturday morning’s storm came as quickly as it left.

“It just [sounded like] “vrrmm” like a freight train,” Ross said.

The storm ruined his mother’s roof and sent a tree crashing into his neighbor’s home. An 80-year-old woman down the road from Ross had her home completely destroyed. She survived.

“You look down the street and it was just destruction,” Ross said.

But sometimes with destruction comes deliverance.

“We’re going door to door asking do you need a tarp put on your roof, do you need a tree removed,” said David Kausler with Arkansas Southern Baptist Disaster Relief.

Groups like Arkansas Southern Baptist Disaster Relief moved in in the days following the storm to help with clean-up.

Trumann School District employees delivered meals to residents.

And within an hour of the storm hitting Trumann, the West Memphis Fire Department was dispatched to the area.

“Just traveling from door to door through the rubble to find any living soul,” West Memphis Fire Captain Kevin Catt said of search and rescue efforts.

Lives were disrupted, but not lost in Trumann. In the coming days, residents will start to learn more about just what ripped through their town.

“I know what it is. It was a tornado for sure,” Ross said.

Preliminary information shows at least two EF-3 tornadoes came through the Mid-South in those storm systems Friday night and Saturday morning.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Friends remember Orange Mound woman killed during storms
Friends remember Orange Mound woman killed during storms
An Amber Alert is issued for 17-year-old Barbara Sanders of Memphis. Police say she was...
Tennessee Amber Alert issued for 17-year-old abducted in Memphis
One person killed in Shelby County from powerful storms
One storm-related death confirmed in Shelby County
Governor Lee continues to survey the damage in West TN.
Father and son killed at Cypress Point Resort in Tiptonville
Myles Wiseman II convicted in long-term rape of daughter
Man convicted in long-term rape of daughter

Latest News

Tyson Foods donating 600K meals for storm victims in multiple states
Tyson Foods donating 600K meals for storm victims in multiple states
4 charter schools return to Shelby County Schools for 2022-23 school year
4 charter schools return to Shelby County Schools for 2022-23 school year
Kentucky tornado leaves residents devastated; hundreds seeking shelter
Kentucky tornado leaves residents devastated; hundreds seeking shelter
Trumann residents recovering after storm as NWS surveys damage
Trumann residents recovering after tornadoes as NWS surveys damage