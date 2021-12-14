Trumann residents recovering after storm as NWS surveys damage

TRUMANN, Ark. (WMC) - The National Weather Service (NWS) was in Eastern Arkansas Monday to find out more about what kind of storm residents faced there.

NWS made a stop in Poinsett County to survey storm damage as well as in Craighead and Mississippi counties.

Edward Ross has spent the last three days cleaning up his mother’s Trumann house, while at the same time, processing what he experienced.

“You can hear it, you can feel it,” Ross said of the storm. “You can feel it in your soul and it takes the breath out of your body.”

Ross said Friday night and Saturday morning’s storm came as quickly as it left.

“It just [sounded like] “vrrmm” like a freight train,” Ross said.

The storm ruined his mother’s roof and sent a tree crashing into his neighbor’s home. An 80-year-old woman down the road from Ross had her home completely destroyed. She survived.

“You look down the street and it was just destruction,” Ross said.

But sometimes with destruction comes deliverance.

“We’re going door to door asking do you need a tarp put on your roof, do you need a tree removed,” said David Kausler with Arkansas Southern Baptist Disaster Relief.

Groups like Arkansas Southern Baptist Disaster Relief moved in in the days following the storm to help with clean-up.

Trumann School District employees delivered meals to residents.

And within an hour of the storm hitting Trumann, the West Memphis Fire Department was dispatched to the area.

“Just traveling from door to door through the rubble to find any living soul,” West Memphis Fire Captain Kevin Catt said of search and rescue efforts.

Lives were disrupted, but not lost in Trumann. In the coming days, residents will start to learn more about just what ripped through their town.

“I know what it is. It was a tornado for sure,” Ross said.

Preliminary information shows at least two EF-3 tornadoes came through the Mid-South in those storm systems Friday night and Saturday morning.

